N4T Investigators: Gone in 60 seconds

TUCSON (KVOA) - If you own a car, you are at risk.

That is because people will not stop stealing catalytic converters. It is a tiny car part that can cost hundreds to replace.

"Here, me and my people are working our butts off to try and get through COVID and then you got these guys that are just going around taking things that don't belong to them," Kris Ryan said.

Surveillance video showed two guys sliding under Ryan's car parked at her Tucson business.

They were looking for a catalytic converter. The chances are they have been scoping out yours too.

"It's a new problem,” Robert Fiore, Pima County Sheriff's Department detective said. “Since the beginning of this year, we've had over 80 catalytic converters taken from vehicles in Pima County."

Why? For money.

“(Converters contain) palladium,” Fiore said. "It's more expensive than gold."

Searching Facebook marketplace, the News 4 Tucson Investigators found dozens of catalytic converters. We do not know if they are stolen, but a lot of used converters are posted for sale in Tucson.

They can take thieves just seconds to cut out.

We met up with auto shop Jean Porter, a local auto shop manager.

She said thieves have been known to target tall cars in parking lots and storage areas.

"Usually, their car was left unattended or their RV,” Porter said. “We went from seeing maybe one a year and now we've had about six or seven in the last two months."

She said it is usually okay to drive without a converter, temporarily but they can cost between $300 and $1,600 to replace. This is something Kris said she did not need to do.

"This kid pops up from underneath my truck,” Ryan said. “I walk around and chase him around the back of my van. Well, the getaway car takes off without the two guys cutting the part off my truck."

She said the two guys got away, leaving the converter.

Porter said new cars and ones with California plates are especially valuable.

That is because their converters are made with more expensive materials to meet higher emissions standards.

