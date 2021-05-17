Monday is the 2020 tax filing deadline

Monday is the deadline for filing your 2020 tax return if you procrastinated for an extra month.

The original filing and payment due date was April 15, but the IRS pushed the deadline to May 17.

The move gives individual filers, tax preparers, and the IRS itself more time to sort through the many changes affecting one's 2020 taxes from the latest COVID relief package.

Unless you choose to file for an extension, you must file and pay any remaining federal income taxes you owe for 2020 by Monday.

Even though the IRS extended the federal filing deadline, it was up to individual states to set their own tax deadlines.