Many local businesses will ‘wait and see’ before removing mask mandates

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention have changed mask guidelines and requirements. Now, the city of Tucson is set to revisit its mask ordinance Tuesday.

Masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for fully vaccinated people in most settings according to the CDC. So how are local businesses handling the change?

Opinions vary among businesses on how to operate. Some say that although they currently require masks, things could change quickly as the positive trend continues.

Many businesses News 4 Tucson spoke with, like &Gallery on Fourth Avenue say they are still requiring employees and customers to wear masks upon entering their stores.

"Just for the sake of safety for everybody," said Cynthia Naugle, head curator for &Gallery. "We do think it's too soon to lift the mask mandate."

&Gallery's entire staff is vaccinated. However, they are still waiting to lift the use of masks until "more people are vaccinated and COVID numbers continue to go down. Then we'll feel more comfortable with it."

Most customers were seen Monday wearing masks, with some choosing to take them off once they were outside of stores.

One shopper who was asked what her thoughts were on the new guidance said she is continuing to wear a mask because she is worried about others lying about being vaccinated.

"People aren't that honest," said Heather Valdez. "Like you know if you're somebody whose been and anti-masker, you're gonna be like, 'Oh, I'm fully vaccinated.'"

Miller's Surplus, just off of Fourth Avenue, says they will leave it optional for their customers.

They will offer masks to people as they walk in. However, they will not turn anyone away if they are more comfortable not wearing a mask.

"So far everybody, whoever I've approached, seems to be wearing it," said Don Sloane, owner of Miller's Surplus. "But if a few actually start to come in without wearing a mask I will not stop them."

As for Valdez, she is set to get her second vaccine dose soon. Once she is fully vaccinated, she said she will simply follow the rules.

"Just wear a mask, it's not that big of a deal," Valdez said. "We've been doing it for a year. So what? I mean, of course, we don't want to. Nobody likes them. We also don't like when our family members die, so, I'll take that one over the other one."

News 4 Tucson checked in with 20 different businesses on Fourth Avenue.

Four of them said that masks will be optional for their customers. The other 16 are still requiring masks to enter their stores.