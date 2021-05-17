Davis-Monthan training with international partners

TUCSON (KVOA) - Airmen at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base are preparing for real world rescues through combat exercises with military personnel and allies from around the world.

Davis-Monthan is currently in the middle of Red Flag-Rescue training exercises.

"This exercise doesn't focus on the civilian rescue side of things, it focuses on the combat version of that which is arguably much more difficult", said Lt. Col. Robert Allen, 414th Combat Training Squadron Detachment 1 commander.

Officials said the training is critical in making sure they can bring home any service members who might find themselves isolated.

According to Davis-Monthan all participants will be following COVID-19 mitigation policies in line with the Department of Defense, CDC and local guidance.

“When we exercise, our Airmen train to integrate with our service and international partners to assure our nation that the U.S. Air Force is prepared to meet any threat,” said Allen. “Real-world rescues can happen at any time and in any location, and this training opportunity is critical to ensure we can bring home any of our brave service members and allies who find themselves isolated.”

The two week training exercise will come to an end on Friday, May 21.







