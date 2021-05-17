CDC Director says lifting mask mandate was not politics

The head of the CDC is explaining why the agency now says it's okay for people who've been vaccinated to stop wearing masks.

The announcement coming from the White House and the CDC citing no new studies or data for the change in the mask mandate but CDC Director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the decision had nothing to with politics.

"Deaths at rates that we haven't seen this low since April of 2020, and now we have science that has really evolved", said Walensky.

The government says this advice is for individuals and that companies serving vaccinated and unvaccinated customers should assess their own risk. NIAID Director, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said companies should still have the choice to require people to mask up inside their facilities.

"There may be organizations who feel they don't want to remove the mask mandate. And I think that's actually a perfectly reasonable conclusion to come to", Fauci said.

The New CDC guidance has caused some confusion though with 20 states still requiring masks.

Meantime, several big box chain stores around the country have announced mask mandates have been lifted in all their outlets including Starbucks, Walmart, Costco, Trader Joes and Target. Kroeger, the company that owns Fry's Food Stores in Tucson says it will keep it's in-store mask mandate in place for now.