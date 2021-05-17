Border leaders call on President Biden to reopen border to non-essential travelers

TUCSON (KVOA) -- It has been more than a year since former President Trump closed down the ports of entry to non-essential travelers.

Now with more people getting the vaccine, border leaders are asking President Biden to open the border back up so their communities can start getting back to normal.

On Monday, the Mayors of Douglas and San Luis wrote to President Biden saying it's time to open the border back up.

"We're approaching about 65 percent vaccination percentage in our community," Douglas Mayor Donald Huish said. "Our next neighboring community Bisbee is over 70 percent. So we feel that at least here on the border, we're prepared for this."

Border leaders say keeping the ports closed to non-essential travelers is hurting business.

"It's been 14 months since travel has been restricted for these border communities and we need to make sure that we not only rely on the money coming from the CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan," Rep. Daniel Hernandez of District 2 said. "But we're also preparing for the long term longevity because if these places close down and these businesses go out of business, they may not be able to reopen."

Jaime Chamberlain with the Greater Nogales Port Authority said border restrictions have decreased the amount of visitors to Nogales, Ariz. by almost half.

"That has decreased in this year of the pandemic by over 53 percent and when you consider that the city of Nogales has over 70 percent of their sales," Chamberlain said. "Tax revenue is directly attributed to Mexican visitors that come across every single day that's an extremely large amount that's missing out of the city and the county as well."

President Biden previously extended the border closure until May 21. Chamberlain said we will have to wait and see if travel restrictions will be lifted or extended once again.