BBB Warning: United Address Change website misleads movers

TUCSON (KVOA) - May is national moving month, and at the top of everyone's moving checklist is changing their address. But the Better Business Bureau is urging consumers to watch out for a website that has been misleading movers. Consumers report that United Address Change's website misled them into thinking they were submitting address changes with the United States Postal Service, the BBB said. Instead, the site made unapproved charges to their credit cards.

Movers Mislead by Website

According to Better Business Bureau of North Central Texas, United Address Change as an "F" for failure to respond to complaints. BBB has processed 96 complaints, and the company did not respond to 29 of those.

One Virginia resident told BBB: “I used this website thinking it was the actual United States Post Office to do my change of address. Prior to submitting, it said that it'd be a $1.05 fee to verify identity. After submitting the request, it shows up as $79.95 in my bank account. I called the US Post Office customer care number and was told that this was a scam.”

Another complaint from Birmingham, Alabama stated: “I was misled by this website. They charged me without my permission. I thought I was on a USPS site which only charges a dollar to process.”

A man in Anchorage, Alaska, reported, “Their website says USPS Address Change. Nowhere on the site does it indicate they are a 'third-party' company. Nowhere on the website does it indicate there will be a charge of $79.95 to change your mailing address. After entering my credit card information to pay what I thought would be the $1.20, fee the post office charges to verify the person making the request is the person whose address is being changed. Today the charge came through and posted to my back account.”

Look Out for Lookalike Websites

Websites such as this are private businesses that allegedly facilitate address changes, the BBB said. However, consumers can go directly to the United States Postal Service to change their address.

BBB has also received reports of other lookalike websites that supposedly help people renew their driver’s license, get a credit report, or stop junk mail. All of these sites pay to get their listing at the top of search results. People inadvertently click on them thinking they are an official site.

Don't be fooled by lookalike websites: