What’s Driving You Crazy? Oracle and 1st left turn

TUCSON (KVOA) - What's this week's What's Driving You Crazy question?

At the intersection of Oracle Road and 1st Avenue, do you have to wait longer to turn left depending on the time of day?

Some people told us they've waited longer to turn in the morning than at night. They said the light's skipped them several times. They wanted to know if traffic sensors can be changed to avoid this.

So, we asked the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).

"An ADOT traffic signals technician reviewed the signal timing and traffic flow at the intersection of Oracle Road and 1st Avenue based on your inquiry. A site visit found the equipment is operating properly. Some drivers waiting to make a left turn will sometimes wait more than one cycle to ensure the much heavier north-south traffic on Oracle Road/SR 77 does not back up," Garin Groff, ADOT Public information officer said.

Got a traffic question or concern? Email whatsdrivingyoucrazy@kvoa.com.