It’s #AZHeat Awareness Week. Local experts give advice on staying safe this summer.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Friday marks the final day of Arizona Heat Awareness Week. It's a campaign put together by the National Weather Service and the Arizona Department of Health Services to keep you safe during the summer heat wave.

If anyone understands the dangers of the extreme heat it's the Southern Arizona Rescue Association.

SARA is a nonprofit search and rescue organization that spends a lot of the summer months helping hikers who get overwhelmed by the extreme heat.

If you plan on hiking this summer, they're urging you to be prepared.

Last summer was the hottest on record for Arizona.

The state saw 2,414 heat-related ER visits, including 520 deaths -- a record number.

This type of illness is preventable. SARA is urging that you remember our heat is dry and staying hydrated can be impossible during extreme heat.

Hiking in the morning is most recommended. And, if you decide to do so, here's what they suggest you bring.

"A jacket, even though it's hot," said John Perchorowicz, a volunteer with SARA. "A source of light, plenty of water, your cell phone fully charged if you have it, and pretty much that's it."

Perchorowicz also told News 4 Tucson that when you're finished half of your water, be sure to turn around.

Before you head out this summer, it's also important to let someone know where you're going, don't hike alone and go where you're saying you're going to go.

In the case that you need SARA's assistance, simply dial 911. To learn more about the campaign, click here.