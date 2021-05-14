Firefighters could be terminated after photo scandal in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant

It is believed that two L.A. County firefighters will be fired and one will be suspended for their actions following the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant.

The three firefighters allegedly took graphic pictures at the scene of the crash, then shared them with the victim's wives and girlfriends according to court documents.

The disclosure was made by attorneys representing Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant.

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in January of 2020.

The two firefighters who were set to be terminated received notice back in December following an internal investigation.

The third firefighter was reportedly a media relations officer who was on scene to handle the media and interact with the press.

A spokesman for the L.A. County fire department declined to comment citing pending litigation and could not confirm the employment status of any of the firefighters involved.

Vanessa Bryant has filed suit against Los Angeles County for negligence and invasion of privacy after a number of firefighters and sheriffs allegedly took and shared graphic photos of the crash scene.