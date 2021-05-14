FDA issues warning about cell phones and pacemakers

The FDA is advising keeping cell phones and smart watches at least 6 inches away from pacemakers, defibrillators and other potentially life-saving mechanisms to avoid potential interaction.

The FDA warns that the magnets in cell phones may affect implanted medical devices.

They say they are aware that some consumer electronic devices, such as cell phones and smart watches, have magnets that may cause implanted devices go into a magnetic safe mode and temporarily suspend normal operation.

As a result, the agency is advising keeping these devices at least six inches away from implanted medical devices.

It is important to note that the agency is not aware of any adverse event associated with the issue at this time and they believe the risk to patients is low.