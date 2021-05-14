Arizona Department of Corrections gives over 44,000 vaccines to inmates

PHOENIX (KVOA) - The Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry (ADCRR) announced a new milestone in its effort to vaccinate inmates.

ADCRR said it continues to offer COVID-19 vaccines to inmates at its state-run and private prison facilities. The Department said it has received 43,580 doses thus far from the Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and has administered a total of 36,494 first and second dose vaccines at its ten state prison complexes to date. Additionally, the private prisons have administered a total of 8,095 vaccines to date.

ADCRR said it will continue to offer the vaccines as they are allocated to the Department and will continue to provide weekly updates on the total number of vaccines administered.

COVID-19 data continues to be updated on ADCRR’s dashboard at: https://corrections.az.gov/adcrr-covid-19-dashboard. Please note the data on the dashboard is cumulative back to February 2020, it said.