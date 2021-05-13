Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department lifts Tussock fire evacuations

YAVAPAI, Ariz (KVOA) - On Sunday, Yavapai County was put under immediate evacuation due to the Tussock Fire.

As of 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, the Yavapai County Sheriff's Department issued that all evacuations have been lifted for the area of Fort Misery, Minihaha and Horse Thief Basin.

However, authortities warn all residents in those areas to be ready for anything and to stay aware of the latest information.

Crown King remains closed to all non-residents and prior road closures remain in place.

According to a release, "the Prescott National Forest lands, roads and trails south of NFSR94 and south to the junction of CR177 east are closed."

Cow Creek road that leads to FR 711 near Lake Pleasant is closed as well.