Time to turn the tassel! Graduations ramp up at UArizona.

TUCSON (KVOA) – Bear Down! It's time to continue celebrating the University of Arizona class of 2021.

Despite the tough year, the university is honoring those graduates in person. More than 64,000 wildcats will pounce around with diplomas this week.

"I think we're all really excited. Cautious, of course. We take safety very seriously," said Heather Lukach, of University of Arizona Presidential Events and University Ceremonies.

UArizona has several public health measures in place for their 18 in-person outdoor graduation ceremonies going on until Tuesday of next week.

"Social distancing. All of our chairs are 6 foot on center… masking up," Lukach added.

News 4 Tucson spoke to a few of those students that will be masking up on stage this week. One that's a graduate of the school of music.

"I've been accepted into Northwestern. So, I'm going to do my master's in music there," said Kaissy Yau, a graduate of the Fred Fox School of Music.

And two that have worked directly on the front lines.

"For me, since I was interested in emergency medicine… it didn't make me question it at all," said Joseph Demirjian, a graduate of the University of Arizona College of Medicine. "I was always interested in being there for patients at their worst of the worst."

"Now, a lot of students are like 'no more studying' but I think as health care professionals, I don't think that ends for us," said Victor Ruiz, a graduate of the University of Arizona College of Pharmacy.

"To be celebrated," is the phrase that UArizona described when asked what they think the class of 2021 deserves.

"We just felt like if it was even a possibility, that we would make it happen," said Lukach.

In a safe manner, of course.

"We really just want to make it special for them. We're bearing down and we bear down… that's what we do," she added.

The university also says they haven't forgotten about the class of 2020…

and to stay tuned because they'll have more info on how they'll celebrate them.

Here's a schedule of all cermonies:

Monday, May 10

College of Medicine – Phoenix, 8 a.m. at the Phoenix Biomedical Campus

Tuesday, May 11

Honors College, 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium

James E. Rogers College of Law, 7 p.m. at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center

Wednesday, May 12

College of Medicine – Tucson, 9 a.m. at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center

College of Medicine – Tucson (undergraduates), Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, and College of Applied Science and Technology, 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium

Thursday, May 13

Arizona Athletics (student-athletes), 9 a.m. at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center

College of Education and College of Agriculture and Life Sciences, 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium

University of Arizona Yuma, 7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Yuma

Friday, May 14

College of Pharmacy, 9 a.m. at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center

College of Engineering and College of Optical Sciences, 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium

Saturday, May 15

College of Nursing, 9 a.m. at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center

Eller College of Management, 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium

Sunday, May 16

Interdisciplinary & Biomedical Sciences (), 9 a.m. at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center

College of Humanities, College of Fine Arts, and College of Architecture, Planning, & Landscape Architecture, 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium

Monday, May 17

College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (graduate students), 9 a.m. at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center

College of Science, 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium

Tuesday, May 18

VETS Center (student veterans), 9 a.m. at Cole and Jeannie Davis Sports Center

College of Social and Behavioral Sciences (undergraduates), 7 p.m. at Arizona Stadium

For more information on the ceremonies, click here. If you can't attend in-person, all ceremonies can be livestreamed at the following page: YouTube page