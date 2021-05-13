Wildfire in Zacatecas Canyon prompts immediate evacuations in Old Bisbee

COCHISE, Ariz. (KVOA) - An immediate evacuation has been put in place for a section of Cochise County after a wildfire ignited in Zacatecas Canyon Thursday.

According to officials, the blaze is currently burning in the north end of Zacatecas Canyon near Brewery Gulch.

According to new information the fire has estimated 10 to 30 acres with wind causing the fire trajectory to head south.

An individual at the scene said fire trucks are currently protecting houses in the area.

According to a tweet, large air tankers have been assigned to the area, hand crews and engines are en route.

The blaze is currently burning a straight line burning across the ridge.

OLD BISBEE FIRE: Here's a look at the fire burning in Zacatecas Canyon. Mandatory evacuations are underway.



Photo: Steve Miller pic.twitter.com/AzCwcnLKNK — Mac Colson (@MacColsonTV) May 14, 2021

The evacuation notice, which was put in place at 5:45 p.m. Thursday, advises residents who are in the Zacatecas Canyon and Brewery Gulch north of Mimosa Market and up the canyon to evacuate now.

About 30 structures have been evacuated since the evacuation. Approximately 10 homes have been evacuated.

Cochise County Sheriff's Office said that Bisbee High School, located at 325 School Terrace Rd, is now opening its doors as a shelter by the Red Cross while St. Patrick's Church, the previous reception point, closes.

Hotshot crews will be keeping an eye on the fire overnight.

For the latest information, visit cochise.az.gov/emergency.