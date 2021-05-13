Skip to Content

Bear makes an appearance in tree near Pima Canyon Trail

TUCSON (KVOA) - Bear sightings continue in Southern Arizona and put on a show for many Arizonans.

A young Black Bear was seen in a tree near the Pima Canyon Trail on Thursday.

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said that the bear was most likely in need of water.

However, Game and Fish warns the public to be 'Bear Aware' and do not hang around if you see a bear - even though it is tempting to stay and watch.

If the bear is up a tree they will climb down on their own.

News 4 Tucson

