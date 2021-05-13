Bear makes an appearance in tree near Pima Canyon Trail

TUCSON (KVOA) - Bear sightings continue in Southern Arizona and put on a show for many Arizonans.

A young Black Bear was seen in a tree near the Pima Canyon Trail on Thursday.

#BeBearAware: A black bear treed today w/in sight of passing motorists at the Super Suds Car Wash in Benson; another today just 1.7 miles up the Pima Canyon Trail in Tucson. Unaggressive younger bears, they may need water because of drought. Don't linger & they will climb down. pic.twitter.com/Hn83pkfwL7 — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 13, 2021

The Arizona Game and Fish Department said that the bear was most likely in need of water.

However, Game and Fish warns the public to be 'Bear Aware' and do not hang around if you see a bear - even though it is tempting to stay and watch.

If the bear is up a tree they will climb down on their own.