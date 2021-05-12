Skip to Content

Three Arizona national forests put under stage one fire restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) - Three more national forests in Arizona have implemented restrictions to prevent human-caused fires.

The Coconino, Kaibab and Tonto National Forests are entering stage one fire restriction effective this Friday.

The restrictions include:

  • No human made camp fires
  • No target shooting
  • No fireworks.

The Apache and Navajo Counties were also put under stage one restrictions on state owned lands as of last week.

