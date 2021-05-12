SILVER ALERT: Vulnerable man missing from Phoenix

TUCSON (KVOA) - A vulnerable man is missing after leaving his house Tuesday morning.

James Dean Trissel, 74, was last seen leaving his house at 10849 W. Boswell Blvd. Sun City at 8 a.m. His destination is unknown, however, according to reports, Trissel was said to be headed to Las Vegas where his daughter resides.

Trissel is described as a White male, six foot and weighs 280 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes.

The vehicle he was in is described as a four-door red 2015 KIA Sorento with Arizona Veteran disability plates (22C4S).

It is unknown if Trissel has a phone with him.

Trissel has many serious medical issues, including arrhythmia, severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung infection, low sodium levels, Type 2 Diabetes and high blood pressure. He must be on oxygen and various medications.

Officials say that Trissel may also show signs of PTSD and/or dementia, thus becoming more violent.

It is crucial that he is found, for the sake of his wellbeing and health, for it could lead to death.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of this man, are urged to call 602-876-1011.