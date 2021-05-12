President Biden meets with Congressional leaders to try and find “common ground”

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with Congressional leadership Wednesday morning.

They plan to discuss policy, areas of mutual agreement and identify common ground on which they can work together.

Democratic leaders, Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the House, and Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority leader, along with Republican leaders, Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority leader, and Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority leader, will meet with the President and Vice President.

This will be Biden's first in-person meeting with McCarthy and McConnell since taking office in January.