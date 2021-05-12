Phoenix teacher arrested after having sexual relations with student

CHICAGO IL (KVOA) - A Phoenix school teacher was apprehended in Chicago on Wednesday after allegedly having sexual relations with a student who is a minor.

Justin Walters, 29, was a teacher at the Desert Garden Montessori School in Phoenix.

According to a press release, an arrest warrant was issued on May 6 in Maricopa County for Walter on 10 counts of sexual contact with a minor. Walter was the victim's teacher and reportedly 'groomed' the student before having a sexual relationship with her.

Phoenix Police detectives apparently interviewed Walter regarding the allegations. However, soon after that, Walter fled Arizona.

Arizona investigators were able to locate Walters, who had traveled to Istanbul, Turkey. With the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, the Department of Homeland Security, the State Department, the State Department and the National Sex Offender Targeting Center, police were able to confirm that Walters left Turkey and traveled to Chicago where he was apprehended.

“Walters’ arrest will ensure that he will no longer be in a

position to exploit children,” United States Marshal David Gonzales said.

Waters was arrested and taken to the Kane County Jail in St. Charles, Illinois, where he is currently awaiting extradition to Maricopa County.