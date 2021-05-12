Large events returning to Arizona

Large events are on the horizon across Arizona, with several concerts, stage shows, and games preparing to start back up again.

People are more than ready to go back to concerts, Cardinals games, and the theatre.

"As far as I'm concerned I'm ready to rock as long as the audience is ready to go as long as the bands are ready to go, I'm ready," said Danny Zelesco.

Zelesco is a promoter that brings big-name artists to Arizona.

He says the wait has been long.

"I'm now entering my 14th month without income and that hasn't been fun," said Zelesco. "That's why they're called reserves, it's not forever."

The wait is almost over.

In September, Def Leppard and Motley Crue rock State Farm Stadium.

Daughtry is playing at the Talking Stick Resort Ballroom and Alicia Keys is playing at the Arizona Federal Theatre.

Justin Bieber just announced his re-scheduled "Justice" tour dates, with a stop in Arizona in February.

For the theatre, Broadway in Tucson returns with its 17th season starting this November.

There will be 11 different shows theatergoers can look forward to

As for sports, the Arizona Diamondbacks will be removing all seat restrictions, starting later this month.

The regular season for your Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium starts in September

The NFL commissioner says he expects to have full stadiums during the 2021 season.

Full capacity venues are crucial for industry insiders like Zelesco.

"You can't get a good show in there while having social distancing and cutting off your capacity," said Zelesco. "Because you can't pay your bills, let alone make any money."