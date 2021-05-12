Future of Ryan Airfield and surrounding area to be discussed in public meeting Wednedsay

TUCSON (KVOA) – On Tuesday, News 4 Tucson covered the future growth of Tucson's southeast side, but what about Tucson's southwest side?

Tucson Airport Authority will host a virtual public open house on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7 p.m. If you live or travel through the area often, you might want to consider attending.

They have a 'Master Plan", which addresses not only airport development and improvements, but also future development around the area for the next 20 years.

Airport staff and planning consultants will discuss concepts for economic development and they'll be marketing to developers in the area.

The airfield has around 100,000 annual operations, each operation means a take-off, landing, or what they call a touch-and-go. They have about 200-300 based aircraft at the airfield as well. It's safe to say that more action occurs than you think out past Casino Del Sol.

"The planning process outlines a capital improvement plan that really spans 20 years," said Mike Smejkal of Tucson Airport Authority. "The first group of projects will actually start next fiscal year, our capital program. So, October 1 essentially."

If you're interested in voicing your opinion, a link to the virtual meeting will be provided shortly before the event at www.ryanmasterplan.com.

Those without internet access can contact Scott Robidoux at srobidoux@flytucson.com or (520) 573-4811 to learn about the study and provide comments.

People who require a reasonable accommodation based on language or disability should contact Teresita Finch at teresita@gordleygroup.com or (520) 327-6077.