Skip to Content

Ducey signs bill to strengthen prison escape penalties

New
8:59 pm Local NewsTop Stories

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill on Wednesday that will toughen penalties for prison escapees.

Earlier this year, two inmates made their escape from a state prison, prompting the production of the bill.

The new law will increase the penalty for escape from a Class 4 to a Class 2 felony, carrying a sentence range of anywhere from three to 35 years.

The senator who sponsored the bill was shocked to learn that the two inmates were only charged with a Class 4 felony.

Author Profile Photo

News 4 Tucson

More Stories

Skip to content