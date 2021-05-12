Ducey signs bill to strengthen prison escape penalties

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill on Wednesday that will toughen penalties for prison escapees.

Earlier this year, two inmates made their escape from a state prison, prompting the production of the bill.

The new law will increase the penalty for escape from a Class 4 to a Class 2 felony, carrying a sentence range of anywhere from three to 35 years.

The senator who sponsored the bill was shocked to learn that the two inmates were only charged with a Class 4 felony.