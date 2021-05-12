Border Patrol agents rescue young boy near Yuma

YUMA (KVOA) - An 11-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after suffering a heat-related illness in the desert 35 miles southeast of Yuma.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agents found five migrants Tuesday morning near the Tinajas Altas Mountains after they illegally crossed the border.

CBP said the group was made up of two women and their children, ages three, six and 11-years-old.

The 11-year-old lost consciousness and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to CBP, agents have responded to 21 migrant calls to 911 for help this month.