BBB Tip: Should you refinance your home for a lower mortgage interest rate?

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to Freddie Mac, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage (FRM) hit 2.65 percent in January 2021. That means it’s the lowest it’s been in decades. Many homeowners are rushing to take advantage of record-low rates to refinance their home, in hopes of saving money or increasing their monthly cash flow. The following tips can help you decide whether refinancing your home is the best option for you.

What does it mean to refinance?

Refinancing your home is when you replace your existing mortgage with a new loan. According to ConsumerFinance.gov, there are three main reasons homeowners choose to refinance:

To secure a lower interest rate, which lowers their monthly payments.

which lowers their monthly payments. To shorten the duration of the mortgage - for example, going to a 15 year note instead of a 30 year note.

of the mortgage - for example, going to a 15 year note instead of a 30 year note. To get an adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) with better terms or to switch to a fixed-rate mortgage (FRM).

The Better Business Bureau said all of these are good reasons to refinance, but refinancing isn’t free. This means you’ll need to do some research to find out if refinancing will help you reach your financial goals.

What to think about if you’re considering refinancing