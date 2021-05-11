‘Why should I get vaccinated?’: TMC town hall answers questions about COVID-19 vaccines

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Medical Center held a virtual town hall on Tuesday to discuss the latest changes with COVID-19 vaccines in the hopes of encouraging people to get vaccinated.

With the Pfizer vaccine, expected to be available to anyone 12 years and older this week, there have been more questions about how the vaccine could affect people long-term.

The panel of local health experts addressed questions like that at the town hall.

Right now, there are 43 cases per 100,000 people in Pima County, according to Health Director Theresa Cullen. That puts the county right back where it was last October, before the holiday spike in cases.

The panelists agreed that vaccines have been the leading cause for us getting back to a lowered transmission level.

According to the panel, the popular vaccine shedding theory does not apply to COVID-19 vaccines. This is because the vaccines do not contain live viral particles. They say there is zero chance of this happening.

Another common question the panel has heard is whether or not you can get a vaccine if you drink alcohol or smoke marijuana. They say vaccines will still be effective.

When it comes to a nursing or pregnant woman, the panel says the safety benefits of receiving a vaccine far outweigh potential negatives.

As COVID-19 variants continue to mutate, they say the reality is there will be one we may not be able to fight, unless we reach herd immunity.

"That's not a threat, that's just a note of pure reality," said Sean Elliot, M.D., TMCOne Pediatric Infectious Disease. "So the longer we all wait to get vaccinated the higher the chances are of that occurring."

To watch the full hour-long town hall, click here.