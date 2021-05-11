Tucson artists receive grant to advance their work
TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday, the Arizona Commission on the Arts announced that 24 artists were each awarded a $5,000 Research and Developmental Grants to facilitate their practice.
Half of these artists were from Tucson.
Tucson Artists:
- Jacqueline Chanda
- Craig Cully and Kelly Leslie
- Coley Curry
- Diana Marie Delgado
- Tiffany Hawk
- Sharayah (Shay) Jimenez
- Maximiliano Larrea
- Tim “Tucson Tim” Madril
- Amanda Meeks
- Penelope Starr
- Cynthia Stokes
- Ashley White
Furthermore, the Arts Commission presented the Bill Desmond Writing Award of $1,000 to Tucson's "excellent nonfiction writer," Tiffany Hawk.
The award was founded by Kathleen Desmond in honor of her late husband, Bill Desmond, a reporter, editor and nonfiction writer.
For more information on how to apply to the 2022 application, visit azarts.gov.