Tucson artists receive grant to advance their work

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday, the Arizona Commission on the Arts announced that 24 artists were each awarded a $5,000 Research and Developmental Grants to facilitate their practice.

Half of these artists were from Tucson.

Tucson Artists:

Furthermore, the Arts Commission presented the Bill Desmond Writing Award of $1,000 to Tucson's "excellent nonfiction writer," Tiffany Hawk.

The award was founded by Kathleen Desmond in honor of her late husband, Bill Desmond, a reporter, editor and nonfiction writer.

For more information on how to apply to the 2022 application, visit azarts.gov.

