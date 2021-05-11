Man climbs 60-foot tree to rescue cat

HARRISONBURG, VA (CNN) - Some are calling a man from Virginia, a hero all because he scaled a tall tree and swung in to rescue a cat.

Ever since he was a kid, Daniel Miller has been climbing trees, but for the last five years, he's turned his childhood hobby into a career.

As a professional "tree climber."

"Thank god it's spring because in the summertime this job starts to suck," Miller said.

Last week he put his skills to the test by making a save like no other, which began at Fury Friends Animal Rescue, "a non-profit animal rescue" thrift shop.

"We are a non-profit animal rescue and our store here profits our rescue," Robin Bradfield of Fury Friends Animal Rescue.

For the past two years, Furry Friends Animal Rescue in Shenandoah County has made it its mission to save the lives of animals.

But last week the group got a call to help a cat who had been stuck in a large oak tree for five days.

"The cat was lucky it had survived," Bradfield said. "It had survived major storms, cold weather, hot weather, and we put another desperate plea out for help."

Local first responders weren't able to get to that height.

And that's when Miller decided he would gear up and climb.

"I got a text message from one of my friends when I got home, and it was like 12 o'clock that said, 'hey can you come to get a cat out of a tree that's like 90 feet up in a tree and I was like right now?'" Miller said. "And she said year right now. He's been there for five days. And I was like all right, where?"

He made his ascent with no safety line. Once he reached the top, Miller began to cut the branch that the cat was sitting on.

"And it went down in this other tree where I didn't want it to go. And then he climbed out and strapped on the tree and looked at me and went meow. And I was like you have got to be kidding me," said Miller. "I had to go down from right here and then spike up this tree, and that's where he climbed to me."

Miller was able to lower the cat down in a bag.

With all the animals saved this "George of the Jungle" swung back to his tree, giving a chance for the lions to finally sleep tonight.

"You are amazing, Daniel and we appreciate it, and we are going to do something special for him we just haven't figure out what yet," Bradfield said.

Bradfield said the cat was taken to a veterinarian and appears to be healthy.