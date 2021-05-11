Ducey signs bill into law that will reduce number of voters on permanent early voting list

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed Senate Bill 1485 into law on Tuesday.

The bill could trim the number of voters on our state's permanent early voting list. However, it does not take away anyone's voter registration.

.@dougducey signs SB 1485, a bill that will trim the permanent early voting list in Arizona.



Voters would be removed from the list if they do not vote in two consecutive election cycles - 4 elections (primaries and general) if you're a registered R or D. @KVOA — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) May 11, 2021

"Despite all the deceptive and heated rhetoric being used by some partisan activists to lobby against this reform, not a single Arizona voter will lose their right to vote as a result of this new law," the governor said in a video statement posted on Twitter.

NEW: Arizona is a national leader when it comes to election integrity and access to the ballot box, and today I signed #SB1485 to continue that legacy. 1/ pic.twitter.com/BHkyOCEh9J — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 11, 2021

The legislation will take your name off the list to receive a mail ballot automatically if you do not vote in four elections, either the primary or the general election over two election cycles. In addition, your name would be removed from the PEVL if you do not respond to a written notice within 90 days.

Sandy Ochoa, the Deputy Director of the voting rights group, Mi Familia Vota, argues that this isn't about election integrity.

"That is voter suppression," Ochoa said. "That is trying to eliminate people from voting. [SB] 1485 is an attack on our Democracy.

Pima County Recorder Gabriella Cazares-Kelly calls the law useless.

"It is something that does nothing to enhance voter security, ballot security, election security - it does nothing to help voters," Cazares-Kelly said. "And it does nothing to help recorders. It plants the seed of doubt in the integrity of the election's process. It makes voters confused."

Arizonans on the PEVL who do not vote for a full four years would have to request an early ballot or show up to the polls on election day.

"Continuous change and improvements that have made our elections safer, more responsive and better for our citizens, and that's what 1485 does," Gov. Ducey said.

In the last election, we saw a record number of people who voted by mail," Cazares-Kelly said. "So, yes, this is especially designed to reduce the number of people who are trying to vote."

The first elections where this law comes into play is the 2026 cycle.

The voter data will be based on the 2022 and 2024 election cycles and Cazares-Kelly said it will begin to first impact voters in our state in April 2025.