City to enact different rates for Tucson Water customers in unincorporated Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Back in April, the mayor and Tucson City Council brought attention to their plan to implement a "differential rate structure" for Tucson Water customers in unincorporated Pima County.

As the Tucson population increased throughout the second half of the 20th Century, spreading outward from city limits, the Tucson Water service followed and adapted with the development of the population and service. In some cases expanded 10 miles more beyond city limits.

This created a "tax revenue disadvantage" unique to the Tucson metropolitan area. With the state's distribution of shared tax revenues favoring those residing in cities or towns, the region receives smaller portions of State Shared Revenues (SSR) than if a larger proportion of the population resided in unincorporated jurisdictions.

The loss to the region is estimated at $40 to $50 million per year in SSR.

The distribution of Tucson Water serves 390 square miles, including customers within the city limits. They also serve areas within the jurisdictions of Marana, Oro Valley and South Tucson and a strip of unincorporated Pima County.

According to a report regarding the water rates proposal, 28 percent of Tucson Water's total customer base is in unincorporated Pima County. Six percent are located in other jurisdictions.

During their meeting, the mayor and council considered the adoption of policies that encourage annexation or incorporate and decrease the County's overall proportion of unincorporated residents that could reduce the regional SSR shortfall, producing net benefits for the City of Tucson and the entire region.

They also discussed options for implementing a proposal of a Notice of Intent to implement different rates for customers in unincorporated Pima County.

To access the full report, click here.

There will be two Town Hall meetings answering questions regarding the rate proposal.

The latest meeting will be held via Zoom on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

The second meeting will be held Tuesday, May 25, on Zoom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A public hearing will be held at the meeting of the Mayor and Council on June 8, 2021.