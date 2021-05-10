UArizona-led NASA space mission will start its return back to earth Monday

TUCSON (KVOA) – On Monday afternoon, the spacecraft of the University of Arizona-led OSIRIS-REx Mission will depart Bennu, the asteroid its been on for more than two years.

The University of Arizona has led this NASA Mission since 2016. It's a robotic mission that was sent to Bennu to gather data and snap photos.

It'll be about a two year long trip home and it's starting Monday. On Monday afternoon, OSIRIS-REx will fire its main thrusters for seven minutes to start the journey. It's bringing home more than 60 grams of asteroid material in its sample return capsule.

It's the first NASA Mission to visit a near-earth asteroid, survey the surface and collect a sample to deliver back here to earth. This will help scientists figure out the likelihood that the asteroid will strike earth late in the next century and they hope it will shed more light on the origins of the solar system and life on earth.

"I just can't emphasize enough that you build these great spacecraft... the technical development blows my mind on a daily basis," said Heather Enos, Deputy Principal Investigator for OSIRIS-REx. "But, what it really comes down to is how dedicated and passionate so many people are to make something like this happen."

3d representation of NASA's OSIRIS-REx on successfully collecting sample data from the asteroid Bennu., Photo Date: 10/20/2020

The Mission costs around $1 billion. If all goes as planned, it should arrive to the Utah desert on September 24, 2023 between 5 and 6 a.m.

NASA invites you to livestream the beginning of the return trip to earth at 1 p.m Monday (Arizona Time), just visit nasa.gov/live.