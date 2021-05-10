UArizona-led NASA mission begins two-year journey back to Earth

TUCSON (KVOA) - The University of Arizona led OSIRIS-REx mission with NASA has departed from an asteroid named Bennu.

OSIRIS-REx has been gathering samples from Bennu since 2016.

Monday's successful launch starts a more than two-year journey home from the asteroid to bring the sample back to Earth, some of which will come right here to the Old Pueblo.

More than 200 UArizona students have helped design, fly and contribute to analysis on this mission.

UArizona will get 25 percent of whatever amount of material is brought back.

That could be as little as two ounces, but that small amount can stretch a long way.

"We could study these rocks for the rest of my career and for the rest of my students' careers and not really fully scratch the surface on all the mysteries that are probably locked inside them," said Dante Lauretta, principal investigator and UArizona professor.

Monday afternoon, OSIRIS-REx fired its main thrusters for seven minutes to start the journey. The mission will bring home more than 60 grams of asteroid material in its sample return capsule.

It is the first NASA mission to visit a near-earth asteroid, survey the surface and collect a sample to deliver back here to earth.

"When we have samples and we are actually learning things we did not know about the universe in which we live, that is transformational for humanity," said Dr. Elizabeth Cantwell, UArizona senior VP of research and innovation.

This will help scientists figure out the likelihood that the asteroid will strike earth late in the next century. They hope it will shed more light on the origins of the solar system and life on Earth.

UArizona president, Dr. Robert Robbins says what they are doing today is one of the biggest stories in science and this will continue to boost the university moving forward.

"There's just so much for us to be proud of and celebrate and give credit to the incredible people who made this happen," said Robbins.

If all goes as planned, the capsule should arrive in the Utah desert on September 24, 2023.