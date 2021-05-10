‘National Eat What You Want Day’ gives people the day to satisfy their cravings

CNN - Why is unhealthy food so delicious? Saying no to these foods can be a challenge, but no on Tuesday.

That's because it is 'National Eat What You Want Day.' It is a day meant for people to have a day to indulge without feeling guilt or regret.

It as a way of satisfying a sweet tooth or the munchies.

To celebrate, go ahead and treat yourself to your favorite dessert or snack.

You can even share your indulgence on social media with the hashtag 'Eat What You Want Day.'