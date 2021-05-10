Mattel launches new program to take your old toys and make new ones

Mattel wants you to give them your old toys.

The toy company announced a pilot recycle program called "Mattel Playback."

The company says it will take your old toys and use as much of them to make new toys.

Right now they are accepting items from three brands-- Barbie, Matchbox, and MegaToys.

You can give your old toys to Mattel by going to their website, printing a free shipping label and mailing the toys back to the company.

Mattel says those that cannot be repurposed will be turned into other products or converted from waste to energy.

Right now the program is only available in the U.S. and Canada, but Mattel plans to start similar playback programs in other countries.