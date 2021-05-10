Investigation underway after fire burns home on northwest side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire Department is working on uncovering the cause of a fire that burned a home on the northwest side Sunday evening.

According to NWFD, fire crews were dispatched to a home located in the 1300 block of West Caminito Place near Flowing Wells and Roger roads after a house fire ignited at around 10:15 p.m. that day.

Officials say the firefighters reportedly "conducted an extensive attack with multiple exposures involved on the large property with debris."

Ladder 334 (@NorthwestFire), Ladder 380 (@GRFDAZ) + Seven Engines, Paramedics, Battalion Chiefs, & Fire Investigators all on scene working to battle the blaze. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/AoTVcJSBDn — JD Fitzgerald (@JD_Fotog) May 10, 2021

NWFD said overhaul operations continued Monday morning.

The fire crews have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.

No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.

(1/2) DETAILS: Crews were dispatched to a house fire on the 1300 block of W Caminito Place around 10:15PM Sunday. FF's conducted an extensive defensive attack with multiple exposures involved on the large property w/ debris. No injuries reported. https://t.co/rnfuVxat3x — Northwest Fire (@NorthwestFire) May 10, 2021

