Investigation underway after fire burns home on northwest side

Investigation underway after fire burns home on northwest sideNew
TUCSON (KVOA) - Northwest Fire Department is working on uncovering the cause of a fire that burned a home on the northwest side Sunday evening.
According to NWFD, fire crews were dispatched to a home located in the 1300 block of West Caminito Place near Flowing Wells and Roger roads after a house fire ignited at around 10:15 p.m. that day.
Officials say the firefighters reportedly "conducted an extensive attack with multiple exposures involved on the large property with debris."
NWFD said overhaul operations continued Monday morning.
The fire crews have not yet determined the cause of the blaze.
No injuries were reported in connection to the incident.
Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.