Elon Musk reveals Asperger’s diagnosis during Saturday Night Live

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live on May 8 and revealed he has Asperger's.

Musk began his hosting duties with a monologue and addressed his reputation for sarcastic or misleading comments.

"It's an honor to be hosting 'Saturday Night live.' I mean that. Sometimes after I say something, I have to say I mean that,' so people really know that I mean it. That's because I don't always have a lot of intonation or variation in how I speak. Which I'm told makes for great comedy," said Musk.

He then said he was making history as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL.

"I'm actually making history tonight as the first person with Asperger's to host SNL, or at least the first to admit it," said Musk.