Bears leaving hibernation, authorities say be ‘Bear Aware’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Two bears were spotted on Sunday in Douglas. One of them on top of a utility pole.

Arizona Game and Fish said dozens of people watched the bear while multiple agencies worked to get it down.

The crowd scattered when the bear finally climbed down on its own.

As many bears start to come out of hibernation, Arizona Game and Fish officials explain that you should be 'Bear Aware.'

"They are coming out. It's time to be Bear Aware," Mark Hart with AZ Game and Fish said. "Usually bears come out of their dens in March but because of the weather patterns this year, they've been coming out later."

In the first week of May, Hart said they had five reported sightings of bears in the area.

If you live in the Foothills or an area near a mountain, he said to make sure to secure your trash right until it's picked up.

For campers, keep food out of your tent and be aware on the trails should a bear cross your path.

"Stand up straight, waves your arms, throw objects," Hart said. "You don't have to bend down to get and face forward. Don't maintain eye contact with a bear they'll perceive that as an aggressive move."

Advice he said is crucial to remember.

A few years back in the Santa Rita mountains, one hiker had thankfully heard that advice, Hart said.