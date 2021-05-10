Banner experts warn public of Africanized Bees in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the temperatures begin to rise, there is a great risk of BEE-ing stung by Africanized Bees.

According to experts from the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, Africanized bees have the potential of being even more dangerous.

“Unfortunately, in Arizona, most of our bees are killer or Africanized and that can be more potentially dangerous,’’ said Meghan Spyres, toxicologist at Banner Poison and Drug Information Center.

“The difference between regular honeybees and these Africanized bees is mainly their behavior,’’ she said. “They tend to kind of move around in swarms, and so certainly if you see a big swarm of bees in Arizona, I would be concerned that they were Africanized honeybees.’’

The venom isn't the major concern in this instance, it is the amount of stings that will cause the most damage. According to a release, one will most likely be stung by "hundreds of bees."

To avoid being stung, experts warn to not swat at any bees and leave their hives alone.

