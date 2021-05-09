Positive drug test for Kentucky Derby winner, Rillito GM cautions against rush to judgement

TUCSON (KVOA)- All eyes are on the world of horse racing with the announcement Sunday that Kentucky Derby winner, Medina Spirit, has tested positive for a corticosteroid called betamethasone.



"There are legal and illegal drugs. they try to keep the sport as clean as it can be. We do pre-race test, we do after race test. We do the same at Rillito, we check the horses before and look for abnormality," said Rillito General Manager Mike Weiss.

Weiss said he can't specifically address Medina Spirit, but there have been cases where a horse can test positive for a drug it's not taking.

"There has been cases where something has been mixed through the hay or the straw. Or you know a groom had a skin irritation and was putting cortisone on it as he was grooming the horses," Weiss said.



The Kentucky Racing Commission says Medina Spirit tested positive for 21 picograms of the anti-inflammatory medicine in a post-race sample. The legal limit in Kentucky is 10 picograms. The horse's trainer, Bob Baffert , has been suspended by Churchill Downs pending results from the split sample test. Baffert says Medina Spirit wasn't taking the drug and he plans to conduct his own investigation.

The only time a horse was disqualified after winning the Kentucky Derby was in 1968, when Dancer's Image was found to have phenylbutazone in his system. Weiss cautions about a rush to judgement.

"We really have to give it time and see how it plays out. See how, of course everyone's going to react immediately not only because it's the Kentucky Derby winner, but it's also Bob Baffert."