PCSD: Rollover on River and La Cholla sends one to hospital

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff Department has confirmed that one person has been sent to a local hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle and car crashed leading to the car to be overturned near River and La Cholla Sunday morning.

The guard rail was damaged after the rollover, but traffic was only slightly delayed. There are no road closures at this time.

The crash is still under investigation. News 4 Tucson will update this article as more information comes into our newsroom.