Bob Baffert suspended after Medina Spirit failed drug test at Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs suspended trainer Bob Baffert from entering horses at the track and suggested that it would invalidate Medina Spirit’s Kentucky Derby victory if the results of a failed postrace drug test are upheld.

The track said in a statement Sunday that failure to comply with the rules and medication protocols jeopardizes the safety of horses and jockeys, the sport’s integrity and the Derby’s reputation.

“Churchill Downs will not tolerate it,” the statement said. “Given the seriousness of the alleged offense, Churchill Downs will immediately suspend Bob Baffert, the trainer of Medina Spirit, from entering any horses at Churchill Downs Racetrack.

“To be clear, if the findings are upheld, Medina Spirit’s results in the Kentucky Derby will be invalidated and Mandaloun will be declared the winner.”

The only horse to be disqualified for medication after winning the Derby is Dancer’s Image in 1968.