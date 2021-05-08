Entertainment in Tucson bounces back after pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Indoor venues are starting to open their doors to the public, more than a year after the pandemic started.

"We are just over the moon to be re-opening because it's been almost 14 months, it's just one week shy of 14 months," said The Loft's Program Director, Jeff Yanc.



Since closing its doors on March 15, 2020, the Loft has tried to provide entertainment to the Tucson community, offering virtual and outdoor cinema.

"But it's really not the same as that magic when you get people in a room together watching a movie and sharing the experience and laughing and crying and screaming," Yanc said.

Movie lover William May says he was happy to be back in the theatre.

" I think it restores a sense of freedom that you can live your life that you can experience things when you were more isolated during the COVID pandemic," May said.

The sound of live music is also filling downtown. The Fox Theatre partnering with several groups, including RendezVous Urban Flats, in an outdoor concert series.

"We wanted to be part of the recovery of downtown. we wanted to help the city with live activities, live performances again, " said RendezVous Chairman Roger Karber.

The Fox Theatre calendar has live indoor entertainment returning in September. Just down the street, the Rialto has indoor acts scheduled in August.

Going to the cinema or catching an indoor concert may seem like a leisure activity, but it's symbolic of what society has lost during the pandemic.

"Getting back to normal operations means society is getting back to normal. And people are starting to do the things that they used to love and that they want to do again," Yanc said. "I think we all just missed our audience. And that kind of magic".