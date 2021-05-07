What’s Driving You Crazy? Delays along Campbell Avenue

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wondering what's causing delays along Campbell Avenue near the University of Arizona?

You're not the only one.

So, we asked Tucson's Department of Transportation (TDOT), what's causing the slowdown?

"The queueing that was being experienced on Campbell Ave was generally due to backups from the vaccine point of distribution (POD) site on University Blvd. Similar to a construction project where a contractor might need to occupy a travel lane, there have been traffic control devices on southbound Campbell Ave to feed the outer lane directly to the POD site. We appreciate the roadway users following traffic control devices and practicing patience as they drive in the vicinity of this area while the vaccination efforts are occurring," Erica Frazelle, TDOT Public Information Officer said.

Earlier this week the vaccination site was moved indoors.

It's at the Ina Gittings Building, which is right next to its old spot.

