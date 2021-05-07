Non-profit aids in new method to battle pandemic related anxiety, PTSD

TUCSON (KVOA) - As the pandemic progresses, more people have experienced anxiety and post traumatic stress disorders.

In light of this mental health battle, Tucson clinicians picked up a method that can help treat these people.

It is called Accelerated Resolution Therapy, which is usually used to help veterans and first responders.

A.R.T. International, a non-profit organization, said it used a combination of relaxation and memory visualization to reduce symptoms of anxiety.

"Being a trauma therapist and having to go back to work after, that was really difficult," LMSW Mast ART trainer Estefana Johnson said. "And my sisters had a rough time as well, but if I didn't have this tool, I don't think I would have been able to go back and do that."

The non-profit held a clinic on Friday to help those interested clinicians get certified.