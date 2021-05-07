Ducey signs legislation to protect Second Amendment rights regarding firearms

TUCSON (KVOA) - Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill into law to protect Arizona's second amendment right Friday.

The law will protect against frivolous lawsuits that have no connection to any unlawful use of firearms.

The new state law is similar to the federal law, which was passed on bipartisan support.

"In Arizona, we're safeguarding manufacturers, sellers and trade associations," Gov. Ducey said. "Bad actors need to be held accountable, and we will work to make sure they are. But we're not going to allow lawsuit after lawsuit to slowly tear down the Constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens in our state."