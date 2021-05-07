Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs says she has been the target of death threats following her criticism of a Republican-led election audit.

On Wednesday, Hobbs sent a letter to audit liaison Ken Bennett detailing concerns about the process and warning him to work in compliance with state laws.

In a tweet, Hobbs said that a man called her office saying that she deserved to die and asked what she was wearing to better identify her.

According to the same tweet, the threat was just one of "at least three."

Hobbs and a member of her staff were also apparently chased outside of their office by a supposed journalist who demanded answers for her criticism of the audit.

"This is really dangerous for our democracy, we think they're writing the playbook here to take this across the country," said Hobbs.

Hobbs was the target of similar threats following the election in November when protesters gathered outside of her home.