Vehicle wanted in fatal shooting stopped, located by TPD

TUCSON (KVOA) - The vehicle involved in Saturday's homicide in midtown was located and stopped by police on Thursday afternoon.

On Wednesday, Tucson Police Department asked the public to identify a white four-door passenger vehicle that was spotted on surveillance video in connection to Saturday's shooting.

According to officials, Saturday's shooting resulted in the death of 30-year-old David Scott Anderson after he was found with signs of gunshot trauma in a roadway near 1100 block of E. Waverly St. near Park Avenue and Grant Road.

On Thursday, TPD located the suspected vehicle.

TPD pursued the car and stopped it on Grant Road and Park Avenue.

According to reports, officers detained the occupants of the vehicle. However, at this time, TPD has not shared if the people detained in the stop are linked to the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing and details are limited at this time.

