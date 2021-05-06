Reform bill aims to help Arizonans recover seized possessions from law enforcement

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Wednesday, Gov. Ducey signed House Bill 2810, a forfeiture reform bill that becomes law in 90 days.

Currently, under civil forfeiture, law enforcement agencies can seize and keep property without ever charging the owner with a crime.

Right now, there is no requirement that the government proves that seized property is connected to a crime, which has resulted in many innocent people losing what is rightfully theirs.

According to a report done by the Institute of Justice, the average amount of civil forfeitures in Arizona are worth around $1,000.

With attorney fees often costing $3,000-$10,000 or more on the high-end, it is oftentimes easier and cheaper for innocent people to cut their losses and move on.

"The first question a lot of attorneys will ask you if you bring a forfeiter case to them is 'what's it worth?' And if it's not worth a lot, they'll tell you flat out, you know you're probably best just not fighting at all," Paul Avelar Managing Attorney Institute for Justice Arizona said.

News 4 Tucson reached out to Marana, Oro Valley and Tucson police departments as well as the Pima County Sheriff's Department for comments, but they weren't available to speak.

Under the new bill, property can only be seized if it is evidence of a crime, has been abandoned, is subject to forfeiture, or if it is illegal for a person to possess it. It also includes provisions that ensure that an innocent person has a process to get it returned.

In a release Governor Ducey says in part quote:

"HB 2810 provides this balance. And it ensures that law enforcement has the ability to seize property pending forfeiture or if the property is evidence of a crime. It ensures that property being taken is truly connected to criminal activity, while innocent persons have the ability to get their property back."

According to the Institute for Justice's report, Arizona has claimed over $530 million in forfeiture revenue in the last 20 years. That is the sixth most in that time.

"Frankly, this is not the end of needed reforms. Arizona should go the way that New Mexico and a couple of other states have gone, abolish civil forfeiture," said Avelar.

The bill also increases the time for an owner to file a forfeiture claim from 30 to 60 days.