New bill to aid DREAMers’ for cheaper in-state tuition

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new bill was set as of Wednesday, for DREAMers, or immigrants who entered the country as minors, to be soon eligible to receive in-state tuition.

The bill entails that DREAMers who have attended and graduated any public or private high school while being in the state for at least two years, will be eligible for cheaper college tuition.

According to reports, if the bill is passed by the senate, it would only be a temporary fix, for the measure will be on the ballot in the next election.