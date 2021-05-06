How fast can brush burn? Golder Ranch Fire District stresses the importance of wildfire prevention.

TUCSON (KVOA) – As temperatures increase, so does the risk for wildfires in our area. So, how critical is it to understand the importance of wildfire prevention?

We didn't see the moisture this year we normally see, so if we don't want another Bighorn-type fire across our area, it's important to take note of a few things.

"A spark... just one little single spark can cause many thousands of acres to be damaged," said Michael Stanley, a Mount Lemmon resident who lost his home during 2003's Aspen Fire. Fortunately, Michael was able to keep his home during last year's Bighorn Fire.

We're back at Catalina State Park this morning... just 11 months after a lightning strike ignited the #BighornFire nearby.



It's like deja vu being back here, not gonna lie. Join us on @KVOA as we discuss wildfire prevention with @GRFDAZ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1ShmRoeT0Z — Frankie McLister (@FrankieMcLister) May 6, 2021

"Brush fires scare us. Any kind of wild land fire scares us," said Stanley.

So, to prevent that scare, Golder Ranch Fire District has some advice for you.

"We don't want people to completely cut down every plant they have in their yard, but if it's dead, if it's low hanging, we want you to trim those up," said Adam Jarrold, the Public Information Officer for Golder Ranch Fire District.

"Firewise your house. Put a defensible space around your house," Stanley added. "Last year with the Bighorn Fire, people in the foothills were able to see what happens when fire comes to your neighborhood."

Stanley also told News 4 Tucson that Mount Lemmon has nearly half a million to 1 million visitors every year. "Respect the mountain, take your trash with you, be careful with fire."

Golder Ranch also says that it's not the size of the fire that they worry about, they worry about where fires start and what it is threatening. For example, the Bighorn Fire was massive and didn't damage any structures. But recently, the Margo Fire in Dudleyville was significantly smaller than the Bighorn but unfortunately, damaged 12 structures.

"If you see something, say something..." Jarrold added. "Even if you see a little smoke out in the desert after a monsoon has moved through, don't assume somebody else has already called 911."

To contact Golder Ranch Fire, call 520-825-9001 or dial 911 in an emergency.